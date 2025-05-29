Bedford

VA physician in Bedford indicted on federal child pornography charges

Sven Knudsen Ljaamo, 70, is a physician at the VA Medical Center in Bedford, Massachusetts, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

By Thea DiGiammerino and Mike Pescaro

A close up shot of a pair of handcuffs on a table.
GETTY IMAGES

Federal prosecutors said Thursday that a grand jury had indicted a physician at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Bedford, Massachusetts, accused of possessing child sexual abuse material.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts said 70-year-old Sven Knudsen Ljaamo had been indicted on charges of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Ljaamo was arrested on April 23 and released on conditions after a detention hearing, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Leah Foley.

Prosecutors said a tip reported that over 100 files of suspected CSAM had been uploaded to the doctor's Google account. He allegedly admitted to investigators that he had viewed, downloaded and saved "pornographic material involving female minors."

Several files depicting minors were found among tens of thousands of pornography files on his devices, according to Foley's office.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.

If convicted, Ljaamo could face a sentence up to 20 years in prison on each charge, prosecutors said. The charge of receipt, specifically, carries a sentence of at least five years in prison, a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

This investigation was part of Project Safe Childhood, an initiative to target child sexual exploitation and abuse.

