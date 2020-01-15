Holy Cross Rower Killed in Crash Involving Team Van in Fla.

A member of the Holy Cross women's rowing team was killed Wednesday when a van carrying the team was involved in a crash in Vero Beach, Florida.

Sources told NBC10 Boston and NECN that Grace Rett of Uxbridge, Massachusetts — a sophomore at Holy Cross — died in the crash that took place Wednesday morning.

The school confirmed the team had been involved in the crash.

"This morning, members of the Holy Cross women's rowing team were involved in a serious crash while traveling in Florida," the school said.

"The College is in contact with authorities in Florida and is in the process of gathering more information. Holy Cross has been in touch with the families of those students and coaches and is offering support for all those involved."

The crash happened at the Merril P Barber Bridge and Indian River Boulevard, WPTV reported.

Images from the scene showed damage to a van and a pickup truck.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as details emerge.