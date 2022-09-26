Van Crashes Into Gas Truck in Hyde Park, Causing Spill

A van crashed into a gasoline tanker truck early Monday morning in Boston, causing gallons of gas to spill out onto the street, fire officials said.
The van hit the truck around 3:30 a.m. Monday on the 1100 block of Hyde Park Avenue, according to a tweet from the Boston Fire Department. The crash caused 50-60 gallons of gas to leak onto the street, the department noted.
The driver and passenger of the van were taken to the hospital by Boston EMS, according to BFD. First responders have been putting down absorbents and covering sewer drains following the spill.
Additional information was not immediately available.