Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
bear

Van Damaged After Collision With Bear in Marion

Police said there was “no reason to think” the bear was the same creature that has been spotted in recent weeks on the South Shore

A black bear ran into the woods, possibly injured, after being hit by a van on Route 195 in Marion, Massachusetts Thursday morning.

Massachusetts State Police said the van, owned by Alert Ambulance Services, was taking an elderly man from New Bedford to a doctor’s appointment around 9:45 a.m. when it struck the bear on the westbound side of the road.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The driver of the van and the elderly passenger were not injured, police said, but the vehicle sustained front end damage.

The passenger was taken to his appointment by an ambulance.

State police officials said there was “no reason to think” the bear was the same creature – affectionately named “Boo Boo” – that has been spotted in recent weeks on the South Shore of Massachusetts.

A new video shows what's believed to be Boo Boo, the bear that's been tramping around the South Shore, becoming a minor celebrity in the process.

Local news

Worcester 1 hour ago

Car Crashes Into Miss Worcester Diner: ‘It Sounded Like an Explosion'

Gloucester 1 hour ago

Photo Album Stolen From ‘Perfect Storm' Bar in Gloucester Returned

This article tagged under:

bearMassachusetts State PolicecrashMarionBoo Boo
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us