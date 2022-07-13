Vandal Slashed Tires of Multiple Cars Parked in Downtown Chelsea

Drivers in Chelsea, Massachusetts, had an unpleasant surprise when they went out to their cars this morning – someone went through downtown slashing tires.
Evelyn Tyler is disabled and needed to use her car Wednesday.
“I have appointments to go to I can’t go nowhere right now I have to be stuck in the house, house-bound.”
She said she didn’t realize there was a problem until she got into the driver’s seat.
A couple of blocks away Bobby Petkiewicj’s van was getting towed to the shop. He said it was going to cost him around $900 for the new tires, and his wife had to stay home from work while they dealt with the issue.
“It’s frustrating I can’t do anything about it,” he said.
Chelsea police told the vehicle owner that a man came through with a machete slashing tires. It happened between midnight and 8 a.m. in the downtown area, with the vandal hitting cars on Broadway and 5th.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Police said multiple cars were vandalized. NBC10 Boston and NECN spotted seven when we arrived.
“If they catch him I think he should be made to pay for everyone’s tires that he sliced,” Tyler said.
Police arrested a 34-year-old man from Chelsea for an unrelated, but similar, incident. Detectives are now looking at surveillance to figure out if that suspect is the same person involved in this vandalism.