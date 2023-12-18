antisemitism

Vandalism of menorah in Framingham under investigation

Police say an unidentified person knocked over a menorah at Centre Common in Framingham, Massachusetts, in what may have been a hate crime

File photo of a menorah
Getty Images

Police in Framingham, Massachusetts, are investigating the vandalism of a menorah as a potential hate crime.

The menorah at Centre Common on Edgell Road was found knocked over Sunday, with a sign in support of Israel also missing from the site, police said Monday.

Authorities say surveillance video recorded around 6:51 p.m. on Saturday showed an unidentified person knocking down the menorah.

The vandalism left the menorah scratched and two light bulbs damaged.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The incident happened the day after the end of Hanukkah, and amid a surge of antisemitism around the world.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-532-6214. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 508-532-5900 or by visiting Framingham's website.

More on antisemitism

Hanukkah Dec 11

Biden calls ‘surge' in antisemitism ‘sickening' during White House Hanukkah reception

Boston Dec 11

‘Hateful' and ‘vile' antisemitic graffiti found on UMass Boston campus, school officials say

Massachusetts Dec 5

Pro-Israel signs in Swampscott vandalized with antisemitic graffiti

This article tagged under:

antisemitismMassachusettsFraminghamhate crime
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us