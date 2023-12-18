Vandalism of menorah in Framingham under investigation

Police in Framingham, Massachusetts, are investigating the vandalism of a menorah as a potential hate crime.

The menorah at Centre Common on Edgell Road was found knocked over Sunday, with a sign in support of Israel also missing from the site, police said Monday.

Authorities say surveillance video recorded around 6:51 p.m. on Saturday showed an unidentified person knocking down the menorah.

The vandalism left the menorah scratched and two light bulbs damaged.

The incident happened the day after the end of Hanukkah, and amid a surge of antisemitism around the world.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-532-6214. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 508-532-5900 or by visiting Framingham's website.