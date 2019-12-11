Massachusetts health officials voted Wednesday to rescind the Baker administration's emergency ban on the sale of vaping products, but tighter regulations over the industry were expected to follow.

The Public Health Council's vote came after Gov. Charlie Baker announced last month he would lift the temporary ban earlier than originally planned and signed a law that would ban all flavored tobacco and e-cigarette products.

In addition to the vote on the vaping ban, the council was expected to vote on whether to implement the new tobacco law.

Baker initially announced the ban on vape sales in September amid concerns over vaping-related lung injuries.

In a press conference last month, Baker said the ban would be lifted some two weeks ahead of schedule. In the same appearance, the governor signed a first-in-the nation law to ban flavored tobacco and nicotine vaping products, including menthol cigarettes.

Health advocates hailed the laws and argued they focus on public safety. Business owners, however, opposed them and said it hurts their field of work.

The state’s highest court is also waiting to hear about the new regulations before it rules on a lawsuit from the vaping industry.

Massachusetts has flagged 90 probable and confirmed cases of vaping-related lung illnesses and three of those patients have died.