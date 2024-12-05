Boston Restaurant Talk

Vegan Burger chain opening first standalone location in Greater Boston this week

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/PLNT Burger

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A year and a half ago, it was reported that a vegan burger chain was planning to open its first standalone location in the Greater Boston area, and now we have learned that it is just about ready to debut.

According to a press release, PLNT Burger is slated to have its grand opening in Brookline on December 11, moving into a space on Harvard Street in the Coolidge Corner section of town. The new fast-casual spot will offer burgers, fries, and shakes that are 100% plant-based, and it will join outlets locally that are inside Whole Foods in Boston's South End and Dedham's Legacy Place.

The address for the new PLNT Burger in Coolidge Corner is 297 Harvard Street, Brookline, MA, 02446. The website for all locations is at https://www.plntburger.com/

[Earlier Article]
PLNT Burger Plans to Open in Brookline's Coolidge Corner

Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social

Copyright Boston Restaurant Talk

