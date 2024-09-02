Vegan food, tacos, pizza! These new restaurants are opening in Greater Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between August 26 and September 1.

Worden Hall in South Boston Is Closed; Exact Status Unknown

A restaurant and bar known in part for its extensive beer and whiskey options is locked up and dark, and it isn't known what the future holds for the place.

Grasshopper Vegan Restaurant Has Reopened in a New Space in Allston

A popular vegan spot that closed down after more than 25 years in business has been reborn in a new space.

Anna's Taqueria to Open in Woburn

A local group of Mexican eateries is planning to open a new location in the northern suburbs of Boston.

Stoked Pizza Company to Open in Cohasset

A pair of highly-rated pizza spots will soon be joined by a third outlet, with this one being its first restaurant south of Boston.

Bom Dough in Inman Square Opens New Location by Canal Park in East Cambridge

A Cambridge dining spot with global influences has expanded to a second space within the city.

