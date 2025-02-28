Vehicle and train involved in crash in Canton

First responders were on the scene of a crash between a vehicle and a train Thursday in Canton, Massachusetts.

The MBTA Commuter Rail said on social media shortly before 7 p.m. that a train on the Stoughton Line had been "terminated at Canton Junction due to a road vehicle on the right of way."

Aerial footage showed police and firefighters near a damaged vehicle and a stopped train on Pine Street.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the MBTA Transit Police for more information.

No further details were immediately available.