Massachusetts

Vehicle bursts into flames after crashing into pole in Hyannis

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while three others suffered minor injuries, officials said

By Staff Reports

A vehicle caught fire early Tuesday morning in Hyannis, Massachusetts.

The incident happened just after 1 a.m. on Smith Street near Circle Drive, the Hyannis Fire Department said.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

The vehicle hit a utility pole, rolled over and caught fire, officials said.

Four people were able to get out of the vehicle, according to authorities. One was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while the other three suffered minor injuries, officials said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No further information was released.

More Massachusetts news

Somerville 18 hours ago

Woman dead, another in hospital after medical procedure at Somerville home

Natick 10 hours ago

2 people fatally struck by Commuter Rail train in Natick, delays ongoing

Massachusetts 10 hours ago

Video captures car speeding by stopped bus just after kids crossed street in Peabody

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsHyannis
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us