Vehicle Crashes Into 7-Eleven in Peabody

A vehicle crashed into a 7-Eleven store Friday in Peabody, Massachusetts, leaving debris strewn across the store.
Images from inside the Lynn Street store showed a glass door off its hinges, with its panels smashed, resting up against a display.
Window panels were also broken, with shards of glass lying on the floor alongside toppled products.
Firefighters could be seen responding to the crash.
No further information was immediately available.