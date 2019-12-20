Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Vehicle Crashes Into 7-Eleven in Peabody

The door and windows of the convenience store were smashed

Courtesy

A vehicle crashed into a 7-Eleven store Friday in Peabody, Massachusetts, leaving debris strewn across the store.

Images from inside the Lynn Street store showed a glass door off its hinges, with its panels smashed, resting up against a display.

Window panels were also broken, with shards of glass lying on the floor alongside toppled products.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

i-95 3 hours ago

Erratic Driver Leads Police on Chase Down I-95 Before Being Arrested

clear the shelters 7 hours ago

Wayward Goose Spotted Roaming Boston Beach, Now Up for Adoption

Firefighters could be seen responding to the crash.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettscrashPeabody7-ELEVEN
Local Uniquely Boston Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Auto Scene Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink The Scene
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us