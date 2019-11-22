1 Injured When Vehicle Crashes Into Building in Boston

A Boston building has been left with structural damage after police say a woman crashed her SUV into it on Friday morning.

Boston Fire said they responded to a report of a vehicle into a building at 2 Washington St. around 11 a.m. The driver of the Toyota Rav-4 was taken to an area hospital by Boston EMS for treatment of minor injuries.

"I saw the woman struggling to get out of the car," witness Alima Queen said.

Queen added that the impact of the crash shook her hair salon and sounded like a bomb.

The building was evacuated and all utilities were shut off.

Aerial footage from NBC10 Boston's Sky Ranger helicopter showed numerous fire vehicles surrounding the building. Firefighters appeared to be trying to access the basement area of the building from the outside.

The building appears to be some sort of a strip mall, containing various businesses.

It's still unclear why the driver lost control, taking out a traffic light before hitting the building.

"She's lucky she didn’t take out any pedestrians," Boston Fire District Chief David Harrison said.

Due to structural damage, no one is being allowed back in the building until further notice.