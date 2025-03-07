Vehicle crashes into house in Lynn overnight, no word on injuries

A vehicle crashed into a house in Lynn, Massachusetts, following a collision overnight.
Two heavily damaged vehicles -- a car and an SUV -- were seen being taken away from the scene on Broadway at Mansfield Street early Friday morning.
Damage was also evident to a home in the area, where a large hole could be seen in some lattice work underneath the porch.
There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured.
