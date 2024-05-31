Plymouth

Vehicle goes off Route 3 in Plymouth and down embankment

Massachusetts State Police said troopers were working to free three people who were trapped in a vehicle that went off Route 3 in Plymouth and rolled down an embankment toward Eel River

NBC10 Boston

Three people were trapped in a vehicle police say went off Route 3 and down an embankment Friday in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

State police responded shortly after 5 p.m. after callers reported that the vehicle had rolled down toward the Eel River.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

Troopers freed three people who were trapped inside. The driver and a juvenile passenger suffered serious injuries and were being airlifted to a Boston hospital, state police said.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the left lane was closed and major delays were expected in the area.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

PlymouthMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us