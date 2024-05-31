Vehicle goes off Route 3 in Plymouth and down embankment

Three people were trapped in a vehicle police say went off Route 3 and down an embankment Friday in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

State police responded shortly after 5 p.m. after callers reported that the vehicle had rolled down toward the Eel River.

Troopers freed three people who were trapped inside. The driver and a juvenile passenger suffered serious injuries and were being airlifted to a Boston hospital, state police said.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the left lane was closed and major delays were expected in the area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.