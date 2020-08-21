Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Vehicle Strikes Person and Several Vehicles Before Crashing in Reading: Source

By Asher Klein

Police investigate crashed SUVs in Massachusetts
NBC10 Boston

A vehicle hit a person and several other vehicles in a multi-town spree in Massachusetts on Friday, a law enforcement source told NBC10 Boston.

The person was hit on Washington Street in Woburn, then more vehicles were hit on the way to nearby Reading. There, the vehicle crashed on Lowell Street, the source said.

The source didn't have more information about the incident, but said the investigation was active.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Randolph 41 mins ago

62-Year-Old Woman Seriously Injured in Randolph Crash

New Hampshire 2 hours ago

Reduced Attendance Expected at Motorcycle Rally in New Hampshire

Aerial footage showed police investigating a crash involving two SUVs on a street in Reading.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

Massachusettscar crashREADINGWoburn
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us