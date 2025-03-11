Vehicles damaged at Tesla dealership in Dedham; investigation underway

A police investigation is underway after three vehicles were damaged overnight at a Tesla dealership in Dedham, Massachusetts.

Dedham police said an employee called them at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday to report that three vehicles had been damaged overnight. Officers responded to gather evidence and initiate an investigation.

No further details about the investigation have been released.

The incident comes one week after a man was arrested for placing decals on Tesla vehicles in Brookline, and a Tesla charging station in Littleton was set on fire in what is believed to be arson.

In the Brookline incident, which occurred on March 3, a Boston man was caught on video by a Tesla owner who claimed the man had vandalized his car and three others by placing stickers with Tesla CEO Elon Musk's face on it. The man, identified by police as 39-year-old Harrison Randall, was arraigned last week and is free on bail.

In Littleton, police were called to the Tesla Supercharger on Constitution Avenue just after 1 a.m. on March 3 following a report from a neighbor who saw the fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found seven chargers that had sustained heavy fire damage. Based on evidence collected at the scene, investigators determined that the fire had been intentionally set.

Tesla vehicles, dealerships and charging stations across the country have been the target of at least 10 acts of vandalism in recent weeks as Musk attempts to drastically cut the federal workforce as the head of President Donald Trump's newly-formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The attacks at Tesla dealerships also coincide with a decline in sales for the electric carmaker. Recent data show increasing sales growth of electric-battery vehicles in Europe, but new Tesla vehicle registrations in Europe are down 45% year-on-year for January and down in China.

NBC News contributed to this report.