Verdugo becomes 1st player in Red Sox history to hit a leadoff homer in the 1st in 3 straight games

Alex Verdugo became the first player in Boston Red Sox history to hit a leadoff homer in the first inning in three straight games, connecting on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park.

Verdugo drove the second pitch from Julio Urías into the Dodgers’ bullpen, tying the game at 1.

Verdugo is the third major leaguer to accomplish the feat. Brady Anderson had a four-game streak with Baltimore in 1996, and Atlanta star Ronald Acuña Jr. had a three-game run in 2018.

After he rounded first, Verdugo turned around and faced his team in the home dugout, backpedaling before turning and continuing his trot around the bases.

On Friday, Verdugo hit Lance Lynn’s first pitch out to right, following his leadoff homer on the road against Houston in Boston’s previous game on Wednesday.

