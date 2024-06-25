Vermont bank robbery suspect arrested after 20-mile police pursuit in NH

A man wanted in connection with a bank robbery in Vermont was arrested Monday in New Hampshire following a 20-mile police pursuit.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, New Hampshire State Police said they began pursuing a vehicle on Interstate 93. The vehicle, a blue 2013 BMW 550i, had been reported stolen out of Nashua on Sunday, and the driver was believed to be a suspect in a bank robbery at the Passumpsic Bank in Newport, Vermont, earlier on Monday. During the robbery, the suspect threatened that he had a weapon.

State poice troopers later saw the BMW traveling south on I-93, and after the driver failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated in Lincoln. The chase ultimately ended in Campton, just north of the Plymouth town line, where troopers were able to stop the vehicle.

The driver, identified by police as 38-year-old Barry A. English Jr., of Nashua, was taken into custody and the southbound travel lanes were briefly closed as a result. No details were released on the charges he faces or when he might appear in court.

The case remains under investigation by state police, in cooperation with Nashua and Newport, Vermont, police. Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact state police Sgt. Stefan Czyzowski at 603-223-4381.