Vermont

Vermont will test its Blue Alert system on Wednesday: Here's what to know

The system is used when there is concern for a law enforcement officer's safety

By Jessie Castellano

a close-up view of a police vehicle with blue lights patrolling near a public park with the windows and doors closed
GettyImages

Vermont will run an emergency alert test on Wednesday.

The Vermont Department of Public Safety will test the functionality of its Blue Alert System from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. This system is designed to spread information to the public when a law enforcement officer has been seriously injured, killed or gone missing in the line of duty, and if suspects involved have fled or continue to be a threat.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Those who have signed up for VT-Alert will receive a message on their phones. Digital signs across the state will also display the test messages and the VT Lottery systems will show messages on their signs, tickets and kiosks.

If you wish to receive Blue Alerts or AMBER Alerts in Vermont, you can sign up on the VT-Alert website or by using this signup link.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

More Vermont news

Vermont Oct 19

Man arrested after fatal shooting in Waterbury, Vermont

Vermont Oct 18

An American was reportedly kidnapped from a southern Philippine town and a search is underway

Vermont Oct 17

1 dead, 2 others hurt in highway crash in Vermont

This article tagged under:

Vermont
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us