Woman killed by 1-ton bag of animal feed at her Vermont job

Investigators found that she'd been moving feed pallets on a forklift but had gone underneath the load to fix a tear in a bag, WPTZ reported

By Asher Klein

A woman was killed last week when a one-ton bag of food fell on her at the Vermont cattle feed company where she worked, authorities said.

Vergennes police said the woman was reported trapped under the bag of feed at the company, on Megis Road, just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, NBC affiliate WPTZ reported.

First responders tried to revive her but she died at the scene, according to police. Investigators found that she'd been moving feed pallets on a forklift but had gone underneath the load to fix a tear in a bag, WPTZ reported.

An autopsy determined that she died of positional asphyxia. The woman's name wasn't shared.

