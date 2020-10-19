Local

Vermont COVID Outbreak Linked to Hockey Rink Grows to 30 Cases

The outbreak of people infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 traced to a Montpelier hockey rink has expanded to 30, the Vermont Health Department said Monday.

The cases are linked to adult and youth hockey leagues and an adult broomball league at the Central Vermont Memorial Civic Center.

The Health Department is planning a pop-up testing clinic Thursday at the Barre Auditorium. Testing is for people who are not showing any symptoms of COVID-19, but had direct links to the teams and their close contacts.

The Central Vermont Medical Center will also be holding special testing clinics from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday at its Acute Respiratory Clinic on the Barre-Montpelier Road.

