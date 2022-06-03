Vermont Dealing With Worst Spongy Moth Outbreak in Decades

Spongy moths have been plaguing homes in western Vermont in recent weeks.

Insatiable eaters, the pests attack trees, particularly oak trees, among other plants, as well as houses and garage walls, NBC affiliate WPTZ reported.

"For the most part, these trees are able to be kind of resilient and can withstand a year or two of defoliation in general," said Josh Halman, forest health lead at the state Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation. "But there are certainly some cases where trees are stressed otherwise and those are the ones that might fall victim to spongy moth damage."

It's the state's worst spongy moth outbreak in 30 years, and is expected to return next year. An outbreak this severe may even last up to 5 years, according to scientists.

In 2021, spongy moth caterpillars were caused the largest disturbance to Vermont's forests as seen from aerial surveys, according to the state.

Erin Torres, a resident of Colchester, has seen the damage the moths can cause firsthand: "It's like if you go outside and it's a caterpillar apocalypse."

Formerly known as "gypsy moths," spongy moths can defoliate trees in a matter of weeks. The recent invasion has prompted many people to take getting rid of them into their own hands, including Torres.

"We all have dish soap at our houses. We all have water. Go out and squirt them and at least try to preserve the trees a little bit by taking care of the problem," Torres said in a video posted to Instagram over Memorial Day Weekend.

Homeowners may also choose to wait it out, state scientists say. After feeding, the moths lay eggs and cocoon, and the feeding should stop for the year by the end of June or July.