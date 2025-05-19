Vermont

Storm washes out roads, takes down trees in Vermont

Forecasters are watching a coastal storm that could bring more rain to Vermont later this week

By Thea DiGiammerino

Fallen trees lie in front of a building in Vermont
WPTZ-TV

A powerful storm washed out roads and took down trees in parts of Vermont over the weekend, NBC affiliate WPTZ-TV reports.

The Saturday storm in Upper Valley featured hail and torrential rains. In White River Junction, the flooding was significant enough to prompt the temporary relocation of the emergency room at the White River Junction VA Medical Center.

Flash flooding washed out portions of the road on Gates Street, near the Village Apartments. Cars could be seen stranded in the rising waters. On Sunday, maintenance crews could be seen trying to clean up the muddy mess to make it safe for residents.

With cleanup underway, local residents expressed concerns about what the future looks like.

“I worry about all of Vermont. We have more flooding,” Sharon Lykins told the news station.

Flooding washed out streets in White River Junction, Vermont, over the weekend.
WPTZ-TV
WPTZ-TV
Flooding washed out streets in White River Junction, Vermont, over the weekend.

Forecasters are watching a coastal storm that could bring more rain to Vermont later this week.

