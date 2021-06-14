Local

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott to Make Special COVID Announcement

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is going to be making a special announcement Monday about the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

By The Associated Press

The briefing comes as the state has been approaching the goal of vaccinating 80% of the eligible population. Scott had said previously that he will lift all remaining restrictions imposed due to the pandemic when the state reaches that milestone.

As of Saturday, the Health Department reported that 332 individuals remained to be vaccinated to reach the goal.

The figure reported Sunday did not include any vaccines that were administered on Sunday.

Once the state reaches the threshold, Scott will lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions.

