Vermont Has Its First Powerball Jackpot Winner, and They'll Get $367 Million

For the first time, the winner of the Powerball jackpot is in the Green Mountain State.

And Vermont's first-ever Powerball winner will soon have a whole lot more money in their bank account — if they claim the prize, that is. It's worth $366.7 million.

That's about one-twentieth of Vermont's entire annual budget. However, if the winner takes the lump sum option, that's worth $208.5 million.

The winning ticket was sold at a Jolley Short Stop convenience store in Middlebury, according to the Vermont Lottery. It didn't provide any details on who won, and it's not clear if the winner has yet come forward.

People who played are encouraged to check their ticket to see if their numbers match the winning ones: 8, 40, 49, 58 and 63, with Powerball number 14.

The prize was building over 27 drawings since April 27.