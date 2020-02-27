Vermont is Home to the Best Hotel of The Year: Report

Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont, has been named as Best Hotel by Forbes Travel Guide.

The hotel, which welcomes guests age 16 or older, was nominated with what Forbes defined “a record-breaking score of 98.24%,” a result of anonymous inspectors testing the standards of the hotel during a two-night stay.

"We were absolutely delighted and equally humbled by the news that we had been awarded the inaugural Hotel of the Year Award,” said John Graham, managing director of Twin Farms to Forbes.

Forbes writes that Twin Farms stood out among the 1,898 star-rated properties from 73 different countries thanks to the “one-of-a-kind” experience that it offers to its guests.

Twin Farms, which offers 20 rooms and sits on a 300-acre property about an hour and half from Burlington, has earned a Five-Star rating for 25 consecutive years, according to Forbes.

Twin Farms history dates back to 1928 when Nobel prize-winning author Sinclair Lewis proposed to journalist Dorothy Thompson. The journalist promised to marry him if he would buy her a farm in Vermont. They then purchased what would become Twin Farms.