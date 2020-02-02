Local
Vermont Land Trust to Give Out Outstanding Farmer Award

The Bennington Banner reports that the deadline for applications for the Eric Rozendaal Memorial Award is June 30.

The Vermont Land Trust is giving a $5,000 award to a Vermont farmer who exemplifies land stewardship, giving back, and entrepreneurial farming.

The Land Trust says Rozendaal, who died in 2018 at age 51, was a pioneer in the farm-to-plate movement in Vermont and also enhanced his farm's soil, built relationships with customers and farm workers and shared his knowledge with others.

His family and friends raised money to create the award in his honor.

