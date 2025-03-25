Vermont

Vermont man accused of choking woman, accidentally firing gun during struggle

By Thea DiGiammerino

handcuffs on a black background
Getty Images

A Vermont man was arrested Monday on domestic violence charges after allegedly choking a woman and accidentally firing a gun during the struggle.

Newport police say they were called to a home on Short Spring Street around 8 a.m. for a domestic incident with a shot fired. When they arrived they surrounded the home and the suspect, 51-year-old Matthew Payne, eventually came outside.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Investigators said Payne choked a woman and accidentally fired a handgun during the struggle.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Payne was arrested and charged with first-degree aggravated domestic assault and reckless endangerment. He was arraigned in Orleans Criminal Court and held without bail.

This article tagged under:

Vermont
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us