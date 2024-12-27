Vermont man charged with animal abuse after emaciated dog found abandoned

A Vermont man is facing an animal abuse charge after his emaciated dog was found abandoned in a local home with no electricity, heat, food or water.

St. Albans police said they received information on Dec. 4 about a dog that was reported to have been abused and neglected at a residence on Fisher Pond Road. The 1-year-old Rottweiler, named Hank, had been rescued by For the Love of Dogs Vermont, a nonprofit organization.

When Hank was rescued, he was taken to a local veterinary clinic, where he continues to receive medical care due to the neglected condition he was left in.

Police said the dog lost about 77 pounds during the time he was left in alone in a residence with no electricity, heat, food or water for an extended period of time.

An investigation determined that the dog was abandoned by a man weeks before the original report of abuse and neglect.

On Dec. 24, St. Albans police arrested 34-year-old Kyle Gratton, of St. Albans, on a felony charge of cruelty to animals. He is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Feb. 4, 2025, at 8:30 a.m.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information about the matter can call St. Albans Police Department at 802-524-2166.