Man charged with murder months after Vermont resident's disappearance

A man has been charged with murder months after the disappearance of another man in Vermont, police said Friday, now calling the incident a killing after previously deeming it a suspicious disappearance.

James Nickles Jr., a 42-year-old from Bradford, has been charged with second-degree murder, unauthorized burial or removal of a dead body and providing false information to police in the death of Corey Crooker, a 43-year-old man last seen in January, Vermont State Police said.

Nickles is already in federal custody on weapons charges tied to the missing person investigation, according to police. His arraignment on the new charges will take place in state court in Chelsea at a time still to be determined.

He's the second person connected with Crooker's disappearance — police on Thursday had arrested a woman, Bradford resident Lisa Akey, on several charges: being an accessory after the fact, obstruction of justice, and false information to a police officer.

Crooker, of Bradford, was last seen by family Jan. 9, according to authorities. The last known communication with him came five days later, on Jan. 14.

While Crooker's disappearance was not initially considered to be suspicious, police said in February that new evidence had indicated that "the circumstances are potentially criminal in nature." State police carried out a court-ordered search in February at a property on Old Post Road in Bradford.

Police haven't said how or when Crooker is believed to have been killed.

State police said Thursday that Akey is a resident of the home on Old Post Road that was searched in connection with Crooker's disappearance.

It wasn't immediately clear if Nickles or Akey had attorneys who could speak to the charges.