Missing 17-year-old from Vermont may be with one of these people, police say

Police in Vermont searching for a missing 17-year-old are trying to identify two people who may have information about her whereabouts.

Jenna Brady, 17, left her home in Berkshire sometime after 11 p.m. on May 3 and has not been seen since, according to Vermont State Police. Investigators believe she left willingly and her disappearance is not considered suspicious, but there are concerns for her well-being.

Jenna is described as 5-foot-4, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police released photos of two unknown people, both male, who may be with her or know where she went. Anyone who can identify them, or who has information about Jenna, is asked to call the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993 or make an anonymous tip at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.