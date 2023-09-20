noah kahan

Vermont native Noah Kahan playing Fenway Park in 2024

The July 19 show will close out his tour

By Marc Fortier

Vermont native Noah Kahan is scheduled to play at Boston's Fenway Park in the summer of 2024, he announced Wednesday.

The "Stick Season" singer announced his 2024 "We'll All Be Here Forever Tour" on Wednesday, which will include 32 dates across the U.S., Europe and Canada. The tour kicks off on Feb. 8 in Dublin, Ireland, and his Fenway show is slated for July 19, the final stop.

The Fenway show will feature special guests Mt. Joy.

Kahan is set to take the stage on Wednesday night as a performer a tthe Americana Music Association's 2023 Americana Honors & Awards in Nashville. He is also scheduled to appear on "Austin City Limits" on Sept. 25.

Born in Strafford, Vermont, Kahan attended school in New Hampshire. His breakthrough single, "Hurt Somebody," reached gold status in the U.S. and he has since released two follow-up albums.

Due to anticipated demand, fans are being asked to register ahead of tickets going on sale to help block bots, reduce resale and get more tickets directly into the hands of fans. Fans can sign up now until Sept. 24 at 10 p.m. here for the advance registraiton presale in North America.

A limited number of tickets will also be available for sale starting Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com while supplies last.

