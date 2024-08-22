Vermont police officer accused of excessive force while trying to arrest man

A Vermont police officer is accused of using excessive force while trying to arrest a man three months ago in St. Johnsbury.

St. Johnsbury Police Sgt. George Johnson "lacked sufficient cause" to stop John Stelzl on May 10 while he was walking near the Honking Bridge on Bay Street, Vermont State Police said.

Johnson, 44, then used excessive force during a physical fight with the 35-year-old Stelzl, according to police, who said the man was taken to the hospital and treated for significant injuries. He was later released.

Stelzl was originally charged with several violations from the incident, but the case was later dismissed by the Caledonia County State's Attorney's Office after reviewing Johnson's body camera footage, police said.

The matter was then referred to Vermont State Police, who issued Johnson a citation through his attorney on Wednesday. He was charged with aggravated assault.

The 44-year-old Johnson is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 9 in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Johnsbury.

Further information about the incident wasn't released.