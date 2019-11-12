Vermont Police Seek ID on Pickup Truck in Fatal Shooting of Delivery Driver

What to Know Boston delivery driver Roberto Fonseca-Rivera was found dead Friday inside his Katsiroubas Bros. truck on Vermont Route 103 in Rockingham.

Vermont State Police say he was shot execution style and that bullets pierced the windshield of the company vehicle.

Fonseca-Rivera served time last year for his role in a drug trafficking ring; police say it's too early to say if it's related to his murder

Vermont State Police investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying a silver pickup truck seen near the location in Rockingham where a Boston delivery-truck driver was shot to death.

Police made the call Tuesday for information about the vehicle, believed to be a 2016 or newer Toyota Tacoma with a bed cover and a bug shield on the hood, that was passing through the area around the time the shooting took place on Nov. 1.

Photos of the truck are posted on the state police blog.

Police believe 44-year-old Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, who worked for Katsiroubas Brothers Wholesale Fruit & Produce of Hyde Park, Massachusetts, was shot in the head and killed on Vermont Route 103 in Rockingham between 1-1:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is urged to contact state police at 802-722-4600. Tipsters can also submit information online, where they can remain anonymous.