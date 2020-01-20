Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Vermont

Vermont Researchers Look to Reduce Cow’s Methane Through Seaweed

A UVM lab teamed up with researchers in Maine to cut down on cattle carbon footprints

By Josh Sullivan

By Josh Sullivan

Hereford Cow
Smithsonian Institution

Scientists have tried all a bunch of things to reduce cows' impact on the environment. Next on that list is seaweed.

Researchers with the University of Vermont have joined forces with scientists in Maine to see if a seaweed-based diet can reduce the methane emissions from cows, according to a story from VTDigger.

A 2018 study found that a dozen cows that were fed seaweed cut the amount of methane they put out by more than half.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Maine 19 mins ago

NH Man Dies When Snowmobile Breaks Through Ice on Maine Lake

Things to do 1 hour ago

40+ Fun Things to Do This Week in and Around Boston

Methane is a greenhouse gas that cows release through burps or flatulence.

The study is important to Vermont, because of its reliance on cattle for a significant portion of its economy.

This article tagged under:

Vermontlocal
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us