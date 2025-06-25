Vermont State Police investigating 20-year-old's drowning in Lake Champlain

Vermont State Police said they are investigating a drowning that occurred in western Vermont on Tuesday night.

Around 9:25 p.m., state police said they received a report that a 20-year-old man who had been swimming in Lake Champlain offshore from the Basin Harbor Club in Vergennes had gone under the water and not resurfaced.

Responding crews located the man in the water and brought him to shore. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead around 10:10 p.m. His name is being withheld until family can be notified.

The man's body will be brought to the state medical examiner's office in Burlington, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death. State police said there are no indications the man's death is suspicious.

Assisting state police at the scene were the fire departments from Addison, Charlotte, Ferrisburgh and Vergennes and the Vergennes Area Rescue Squad.

No further details were released.