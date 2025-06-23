Vermont

Vermont State Police investigating shooting in Berkshire

They said the number of people involved and the extent of injuries remain under "active investigation."

By Marc Fortier

A parked Vermont State Police cruiser.
NECN

Vermont State Police said they are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday in the far northern part of the state.

Police said they received a report shortly after 5 p.m. of a shooting at a home on Route 118 in Berkshire, which is located along the Canadian border. They said the number of people involved and the extent of injuries remain under "active investigation."

No arrests had been made as of Sunday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 802-524-5993. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further details were released.

