Vermont teen charged with second-degree murder in father's shooting death

A Vermont teen was charged Monday with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his father back in 2024.

Vermont State Police said Stephen Nuciolo Jr., 18, was arrested on Monday based on recent developments over the weekend in connection with the Jan. 25, 2024 death of his father, 44-year-old Stephen Nuciolo Sr., of Bridport.

Nuciolo Jr. was held without bail overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Vermont Superior Court in Middlebury.

No additional details about the arrest were released, but state police said the affidavit of probable cause will be made public in court.

An autopsy performed by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office last year determined that Nuciolo Sr.'s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head. The manner of death was listed as pending further investigation.

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office is handling this prosecution.