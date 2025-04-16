Vermont teen rescued by helicopter after falling 30 feet, injuring leg in NH

A Vermont teen had to be rescued by helicopter after falling 30 feet while hiking on Mount Kilburn in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said they received a call around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday for an injured hiker on Mount Kilburn in Walpole. The hiker's father called to report that his teenage son had fallen and suffered a leg injury.

About 10 minutes later, the teen, identified as 18-year-old Thierry Salter-Dimma, of Bellows Falls, Vermont, was able to call 911, providing his GPS coordinates. His phone battery died shortly afterward, so conservation officers were not able to speak with him.

A multiple agency response was initiated, including local fire departments, search teams and the New Hampshire Army National Guard.

A Dartmouth Hitchock Advanced Response Team helicopter and a drone were used to locate the teen, but rescuers on the ground had a difficult time getting to him due to the steepness of the area and loose rock.

Around 8 p.m., a conservation officer was able to scale down the steep cliffs and located Salter-Dimma, who had fallen about 30 feet off a ledge. The conservation officer provided aid, warm clothing and assessed his injuries.

Due to the seriousness of the teen's injuries and the dangerous terrain, a call was made to the New Hampshire Army National Guard to assist with a helicopter hoist rescue. Additional rescuers were ultimately able to reach Salter-Dimma, and helped package him into a litter and carry him to an open area where he was able to be loaded into the helicopter.

The helicopter then transported him to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, arriving around 10:45 p.m.