coronavirus

Vermont to Relax Outdoor Mask Mandate Saturday

“The science and data show that outdoor transmission is rare, imposes little risk if you follow our guidance,” Gov. Phil Scott said

By Lisa Rathke

cloth face masks generic
Getty Images

Vermont will relax its guidance on mask-wearing outside on Saturday while also moving to the second phase of reopening, with larger gatherings allowed and most businesses being under universal guidance that includes mask-wearing, physical distancing, and staying home when sick, Gov. Phil Scott said Friday.

Starting Saturday, vaccinated and unvaccinated Vermonters will no longer be required to wear masks outdoors if they are able to physically distance themselves, following updated guidance this week from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Scott said.

“The science and data show that outdoor transmission is rare, imposes little risk if you follow our guidance,” Scott said during his bi-weekly virus briefing. Municipalities and businesses can have stricter policies if they want, he said.

Over 60% of Vermont adults are vaccinated, meeting the state’s goal to move to the second phase of reopening, Scott said.

