Vermont Urges Aggressive Virus Mitigation Efforts at Long-Term Care Facilities

The Vermont Health Department reported three new coronavirus cases on Sunday

The Vermont Health Department is urging the state's long-term care facilities to take the temperature of all staff members before they enter the buildings where they work.

Workers who are showing any signs of being ill are being told to stay home.

The moves are part of the state's effort to stop the spread of the new coronavirus in long-term care facilities.

More than 10 cases of COVID-19 were reported at the Burlington Health and Rehabilitation Center.

On Sunday, the Vermont Health Department reported three new cases in other parts of the state.

