Vermont woman charged with attempted murder after shooting at man's vehicle

A Vermont woman is facing attempted murder and other charges after she allegedly shot at and struck a man's vehicle as he attempted to leave her property early Saturday morning.

Around 12:05 a.m. on Saturday, Vermont State Police said they received several 911 calls from a 35-year-old man who reported having been shot at while fleeing a residence in West Glover. The man met with state police at their Derby Barracks a short time later.

State police said their investigation determined that the man and 35-year-old Alaina Bouchard, of West Glover, had recently met and were at Bouchard's residence when a verbal agreement ensued. While the man was leaving the residence in his vehicle, Bouchard fired a gun multiple times at his vehicle, striking it in several locations.

No injuries were reported.

Troopers responded to Bouchard's residence and executed a search warrant on the property later Saturday morning. They seized physical evidence and took Bouchard into custody. She was taken to the state police barracks in Derby for processing and held without bail at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.

She was scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon in Vermont Superior Court in Newport on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reckless endangerment and criminal threatening.

No additional details were released. State police said the affidavit of probable cause will be made public following Bouchard's arraignment.