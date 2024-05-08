Verveine Cafe & Bakery opens in Cambridge

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Last summer, it was reported that a new Parisian-style dining spot was coming to Cambridge, and now we have learned that it has debuted.

According to an article in The Boston Globe, Verveine Cafe & Bakery is now open on Mass. Ave. between Central Square and MIT, and as mentioned in an earlier article here, Ken Oringer (Coppa, Faccia a Faccia, Little Donkey, Toro) and Monica Glass (Clio, Gotham Bar & Grill, Le Bernardin) are behind the place. The Globe article says that the new spot has European and Asian influences, with its menu including such items as spicy chili biscuit breakfast sandwiches, kimchi egg cheddar danishes, buckwheat crepes, chicken shawarma, a Japanese shrimp katsu sandwich, and congee with Thai chicken sausage.

The address for Verveine Cafe & Bakery is 298 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA, 02139. Its website is at verveinecafe.com.

