‘Very creepy': Emmanuel College students shocked by admissions worker's arrest

The arrest of an admissions worker who has since been fired from Emmanuel College shocked the campus as students moved out at the end of the semester.

Jacob Henriques, 29, of Boston, is accused of using his position as an assistant admissions director to get contact information for students and applicants, then messaging them to offer money for sex. Federal prosecutors said Friday that he had been charged with attempted sex trafficking of a minor.

"Honestly, it caught us all by surprise," Emmanuel sophomore Mimi Esch told NBC10 Boston Monday.

Henriques allegedly offered to pay at least four victims for "some fun," including a 17-year-old prospective student, according to the office of Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Leah Foley. He's also accused of offering to provide the victims with pornography and sending pornographic videos and images to some, including the underage girl.

"It's crazy that this happened at my Catholic school," said Maddox Pierce, a junior at Emmanuel College.

Before giving a school tour to the 17-year-old girl on or around April 25, Henriques allegedly reviewed her tour registration form, Foley's office said. The document included her date of birth.

"Within hours of finishing the tour, it is alleged that Henriques began texting the victim on her phone number provided on her admissions form. Henriques allegedly offered to pay the victim $400 for 'some fun' right now and told her that he had pornographic videos and pictures for her," Foley's office said in a press release. "He allegedly told the victim that 'porn' and '$' was ready for her. Henriques then allegedly sent the minor victim five pornographic videos depicting men and women engaged in sex acts and asked her whether or not she wanted to participate in a 'gangbang' and whether or not she wanted to have sex with him."

Henriques repeatedly texted her but refused to tell her who he was or how he got her phone number, authorities said. She eventually blocked his number, but he allegedly started contacting her by email.

He allegedly accessed the girl's profile 47 times between April 25 and April 28.

"It's very creepy to me, to be honest," Pierce said. "As a man, I don't think I'm as scared for myself, but if I was a parent, like if my daughter was coming here and this happened to her, I don't know if this would be an option at all, or I don't know what I'd do."

The Catholic school in Boston's Fenway area, founded in 1919, said it notified the authorities about the allegations and fired Henriques after an internal investigation.

"Emmanuel College is saddened, angered, and shocked by these serious federal allegations that have been brought against a former employee. They are an affront to our core values, and we stand with any victimized by this incident," the school said in a statement. "Because the safety and well-being of all is our highest priority, and consistent with established policies, we took strong action upon learning of this issue, immediately contacting law enforcement and launching an investigation that led to the prompt termination of the individual. We have cooperated fully with authorities from the moment this matter came to our attention and will continue to do so."

"I think Emmanuel, as a whole, is a very strong institution, and I think this one thing doesn't define us," Esch said. "I think, obviously, it is going to leave somewhat of a black mark, but I think if you look at the grander picture of Emmanuel, I think you'll see that it's a very accepting community and that guy isn't what we stand for at all."

If convicted of attempted sex trafficking of a minor, Henriques faces 10 years to life in prison, at least five years of supervised release and a fine as high as $250,000, Foley's office said.

Henriques was in U.S. District Court in Boston Monday. He remains held without bail pending another court appearance later this week.

NBC10 Boston reached out to his attorney for comment, but has not heard back.