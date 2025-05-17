‘Very disturbing': Man sought in North End sexual assault

Boston police have released images of a man they say is responsible for a disturbing attack on a woman in the North End.

"The girl went in the building," said neighborhood resident Berna Dinunzio. "She was up at the top of the stairs trying to get herself in. All of a sudden, the front door opens again."

Update to post with photos pic.twitter.com/41qLbv0pAH — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) May 16, 2025

Neighbors have seen security video from a surveillance camera of the incident.

"And you see someone coming in and grab her by her feet," said Dinunzio.

People who have seen the video say a woman who lives on Margaret Street had just entered the front door of her apartment building when a man walked in behind her, crouching low.

"He grabs her leg, and she turns, and he started licking her feet," said neighborhood resident Lynn Bova. "It was awful, it's very disturbing."

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.

The woman screamed and said she'd call 911. The man took off.

It happened Wednesday night just before 11 p.m.

"He books it," said Bova. "And then he runs down the street, he drops his phone, he goes back to get his phone, and then he books it down the street again."

Residents in this neighborhood say the bustling part of the North End is typically very safe.

"I think the fact that it's a busy area does make it even more scary and sinister, knowing that there could be a lot of people around and this person still felt comfortable doing something violent," said Olivia Carini.

Police say the sexual assault unit is investigating and the attacker could be charged with indecent assault and battery.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4400. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-8477 or by texting "TIP" to 27463.