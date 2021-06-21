‘Very Upset': Travelers Left to Make New Plans Amid American Airlines Cancelations

The cancelations of hundreds of American Airlines flights over the weekend left many struggling to reach their destinations.

Naomi Yang needs to get home to Milwaukee, but she's going to have to wait longer than she expected.

"On my way here, I had a delay because of the weather or something," Yang said. "And now my flight got canceled."

The airline says demand is up, but labor shortages and furloughs are making it difficult to meet that demand.

"I am very upset," Yang said. "I feel like I always have bad luck with airlines."

Many pilots are training — not working — as the company brings them back on board.

Recent storms have also caused the flights across the country to be canceled in the past week, disrupting crew and customer schedules.

American says it's trying to ease the stress on operations and to minimize last-minute cancellations, eliminating from 50 to 80 flights per day through mid-July.

In a statement, American Airlines spokeswoman Shannon Gilson says,

"We never want to disappoint, and feel these schedule adjustments will help ensure we can take good care of our customers and team members and minimize surprises at the airport," American Airlines spokeswoman Shannon Gilson said in a statement.

Luckily, Yang's friend will help her out before she gives it another go.

"I'm going to stay here for a while, and then my friend will be picking me up," she said.