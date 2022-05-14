Veteran Randolph Police Officer Dies in Car Crash on Route 3

An officer who'd been with the Randolph, Massachusetts, Police Department for more than 30 years died in a car crash Saturday, officials said.
Officer Michael Beal, a 35-year veteran of the Randolph Police Department, was fatally hurt in the crash on Route 3 near the Derby Street exit, Chief Anthony Marag said.
"He was an amazing person and friend to all within this department. This amazing family man leaves behind a wife and eight children. Please keep his family, friends, and members of the Randolph Police Department in your thoughts and prayers," Marag said in a statement.
He didn't offer further details on the crash, beyond that it was being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police.
Route 3 breaks off from Interstate 93 in Braintree and continues through the South Shore as the Pilgrims Highway.