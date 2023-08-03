Cape Cod veterans in need of housing as lodge's closing looms

A Cape Cod community is now scrambling to help local veterans to find a new place to live after they were served eviction notices earlier this week.

A disabled Coast Guard veteran with cancer told NBC10 Boston that he cried after receiving notice from Liberty Lodge in Sandwich, Massachusetts, that he would have to vacate.

"Pretty much out of the blue here," explained David, who opted not to share his last name. "I don't really know what's going on because I pretty much keep to myself, but I get served a notice to get out in 30 days, and there's no housing around here, especially when you have a pet."

David added that he did not want to go back to living out of his car.

"I'm dying of cancer," he said. "I'm not going to die in my car."

Veterans like David are now being reassured that they won't have to vacate until they have somewhere else to go.

According to Carol Eklund, the lodge's property manager, the main reason it is shutting down is because it will cost too much money to bring housing up to code.

"It's just too much money at this point, we already put a lot into it. A lot of these people have a hard time paying as it is," she said, referencing the rent. "We did this to try and help. As long as we can get these people into a situation where they're safe, clean and taken care of, we're happy."

Ecklund added that a new sprinkler system, for example, comes with an estimated $200,000 price tag.

"If there's anybody out there that can help, has a room or unit for rent, we've got some good people here," she said.

State Rep. Steven Xiarhos, a Republican serving in the 5th Barnstable District, also visited the property on Wednesday.

"It is tough, and I know Carol and her team have tried their very best," he told NBC10 Boston.

He said that he's now contacting local and state agencies to try and help — a mission that, to him, is personal.

"My son came home to me in a flag-draped coffin. He lives in the cemetery at 21," Xiarhos said. "He would want us to do everything for his brothers and sisters, and that's what we all want."

Anyone who is able to help find affordable lodging can contact Carol Eklund at caroleklund@yahoo.com or email another lead volunteer at lukasa3@yahoo.com.