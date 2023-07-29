Vice President Kamala Harris arriving in Boston for NAACP convention

Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to the 2023 NAACP National Convention at the Boston Convention Center this weekend.

The Convention kicked off earlier this week with theme "Thriving Together.” The Vice President will be the distinguished guest for a conversation later today.

Organizers are hoping her visit will inspire members to continue fighting for racial justice across the country for generations to come.

Harris made history as the first Black Woman Vice President to provide a keynote speech at an NAACP Convention last year.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Her remarks focused on the Administration’s support for abortion rights and tighter gun restrictions, and conveyed a promise to reduce disproportionately high maternal mortality rates for people of color.

She now joins a list of presidents and vice presidents from Eisenhower to Carter and Bush to Obama to headline the convention over the last one hundred and thirteen years.

For this year's convention, there’s a lengthy schedule of discussions, luncheons and other events over the next few days.

“It’s upon us to make sure that we mentor them correctly because this is how they grow, generation to generation.” said one member of the organization.

For more information about the convention, click here.